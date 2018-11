Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK CITY, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett headed to York City for some beer and dessert pairing with Vicki Stambaugh from Brewery Products and Allen Kuhn from 3 Hogs at Central Market.

Checkout the video above and for more information about 3 Hogs and Brewery Products, click the links below:

3 Hogs - http://www.centralmarketyork.com/vendorblog/2018/8/2/3-hogs-bbq

Brewery Products- http://www.breweryproducts.com/