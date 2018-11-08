Fun Dessert & Beer Pairings with Brewery Products/Bonne Bouche Bakery at Central Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK CITY, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett headed to York City for some beer and dessert pairing with Vicki Stambaugh from Brewery Products and Sarah Thompson from Bonne Bounche Bakery at Central Market.

Checkout the video above and for more information about Bonne Bounche Bakery and Brewery Products, click the links below:

Bonne Bouche Barkery - http://www.centralmarketyork.com/vendorblog/2018/9/4/bonne-bouche-bakery

Brewery Products- http://www.breweryproducts.com/