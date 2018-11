Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK CITY,Pa---This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett headed to York City for some beer and dessert pairing with Vicki Stambaugh from Brewery Products and Cupcakes and More at Central Market.

Checkout the video above and for more information about Cupcakes and More and Brewery Products, click the links below:

Cupcakes and More -http://www.centralmarketyork.com/vendorblog/2015/12/29/cupcakes-more

Brewery Products- http://www.breweryproducts.com/