Hanover police searching for York man accused of injuring two people in machete attack

HANOVER, Adams County — Police are searching for a York man accused of assaulting two people with a machete during an October 25 attack on the 200 block of Frederick Street in Hanover.

Errol Gustave Medina, 48, of the 700 block of West King Street, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by Hanover police.

Medina remains at large.

According to police, the incident began around 12:15 p.m., when officers responded to the 200 block of Frederick Street for the report of a black Jeep driving erratically with people chasing after it.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who was attempting to stop the bleeding from a large cut on his left arm. There was also a large amount of blood on the sidewalk near the victim, police say.

The victim told police that Medina, the ex-husband of the victim’s girlfriend, was arguing with him before he attacked him with a machete-type weapon, which caused the cut on his arm. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

Witnesses at the scene told police they heard the argument and ran to the area, where they saw a black Jeep Cherokee fleeing the area at a high rate of speed and swerving, while the victim walked toward the Jeep yelling at its occupants.

The Jeep stopped, and Medina got out and struck the victim with the machete-type weapon before fleeing, witnesses said.

Another witness told police he attempted to remove the keys from the Jeep to prevent Medina from leaving, but Medina cut two of his fingers with the machete-type weapon, police say.

A third witness told police he saw Medina and the victim’s girlfriend arrive at a residence on the first block of Stoner Avenue prior to the attack. The victim and the victim’s girlfriend began arguing, the witness said. Medina then rapidly reversed the Jeep, forcing the victim to hold on to its open door to prevent himself from falling under the Jeep, the witness said.

When the Jeep approached Frederick Street, the witness told police, the door and the victim fell off the vehicle. Medina then allegedly attempted to drive at the victim, forcing the victim to dodge the Jeep to avoid being struck.

The witness said he also had to jump out of the Jeep’s way, police say.

Several witnesses and the victim later identified Medina from a lineup, police say.

The victim required surgery to treat his injuries, police say. The victim whose fingers were cut required nine stitches, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident or Medina’s whereabouts should call Hanover Borough Police at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.