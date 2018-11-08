× Harrisburg University E-Sports team unveils new, state-of-the-art practice facility

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg University’s E-Sports team has unveiled a brand-new, state-of-the-art practice facility.

The 174,000-square-foot facility cost approximately $800,000 to build at its location in the Whitaker Center. It comes with 30 gaming computers, gaming-specific chairs, and a wall of 17 video screens.

It will serve as the practice and scrimmage site for the Harrisburg University Storm.

“A lot of people have to play online, because you’re connecting people from all around the country, all around the world,” said Storm coach Geoffrey Want. “And to be able to centralize all of our practices here, and be able to really interact with each other on a deeper level is a huge blessing.”

The Harrisburg University E-Sports team is entering its spring recruitment phase. Anyone interested in joining the program should contact the team.