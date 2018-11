YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Kingston Trio is coming to York.

The group will hit the Strand-Capitol Performing Arts Center Stage tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Today, the band is stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to give a sample of what you could hear at the performance tonight, including a performance of “Where Have All The Flowers Gone.”

For more information on the Kingstorn Trio and for ticket information, you can visit their website here.