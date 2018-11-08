× Lancaster County man now faces homicide charges after shooting victim dies from his wound

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lititz man accused in the Monday night shooting of a 19-year-old Warwick Township man is now facing homicide charges after the victim died of his wounds, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Shawn Darionne Bergman, 23, was arrested Tuesday in Manheim, Lancaster County, one day after police say he allegedly shot the victim in the face.

The victim died Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., the district attorney’s office said.

The district attorney’s office said there were multiple witnesses to the shooting. One of them called 911 and went with police to the apartment where the shooting occurred.

Witnesses told police Bergman pointed a gun at the victim and eventually fired, hitting the victim in the eye.

The victim was slumped on a couch when police arrived. He was suffering from obvious head trauma consistent with a gunshot wound and was struggling to breathe, police say.

Bergman is also accused of stealing the 9mm handgun believed to have been used in the shooting, police say.