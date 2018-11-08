× Man facing charges after attempting to flee police while DUI in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after attempting to flee police and crashing into a parked truck while driving under the influence.

Isiah Sandell, 18, is facing reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, and fleeing & eluding, among other related charges.

On November 7 around 2:40 a.m., police attempted to stop a Honda Accord near the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and Greenland Dr. in East Lampeter Township for a minor traffic violation.

The Accord, driven by Sandell, failed to stop and police began to engage in a pursuit.

Sandell lost control of his vehicle and struck an unoccupied truck, causing damage to a home in the 400 block of Coreopsis Dr.

He then attempted to drive away from the scene, but was unable due to the collision.

Sandell attempted to run away from the scene, but was detained by officers after a brief pursuit.

He was transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.