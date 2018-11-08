× One person killed in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 83

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Update: One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 northbound Thursday morning, State Police say.

Police were dispatched to mile marker 33.7 — between the Yocumtown and Valley Green exits — around 8:50 a.m.

Police say a semi-truck crashed into a van which was then pushed into a tractor trailer.

Prior to the collision, the tractor trailer stopped due to the traffic flow in the area. According to police, the van — whose driver is deceased — was coming to a stop when the semi-truck struck its rear.

The driver will be identified at a later time pending next of kin notification.

Interstate 83 northbound is now open between Yocumtown and Valley Green exits.

Previously: The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash.

Shortly after 8:50 a.m., the York County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 near the Yocumtown Exit.

All northbound lanes of the road are closed at this time.

According to PennDOT, two tractor trailers were involved in the crash.

The road is expected to be closed for hours.

Media is being staged at the Park & Ride parking lot in Yocumtown near Wal-Mart. This is the closest we can get to the I-83 crash. Can’t see much from where we are. Ramp is closed heading northbound. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/aHW295SGyN — Samantha Galvez (@SamanthaRGalvez) November 8, 2018

Tried driving around to get a little closer to the I-83 crash. Appears a tractor trailer is involved. Police still on scene and northbound lanes are still closed. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/QoX6RHOUqb — Samantha Galvez (@SamanthaRGalvez) November 8, 2018

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.