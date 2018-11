× Pirates re-sign IF Jung Ho Kang

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have brought back an infielder they let walk just last week.

IF Jung Ho Kang will return to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal.

Details on the contract have not been disclosed yet.

Kang, 31, had just returned from a long road back from a DUI arrest and visa issue in South Korea to play three games with the Pirates in September.

In his last significant big league action in 2016, Kang hit .255 with 21 HR’s and 62 RBI’s.