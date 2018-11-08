Police: Man drifted motorized scooter into traffic because he was huffing air duster

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A man who police say drifted his motorized scooter into traffic in July because he was huffing an air duster has been arrested.

Todd Klinger, 53, was arrested Thursday. He faces charges of public drunkenness, and sale or illegal use of certain solvents and noxious substances.

In July, police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Derry Street for a report of a male drifting in and out of traffic on a scooter. Police found that Klinger was huffing the duster, passing out and drifting into the roadway.