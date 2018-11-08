× Steelers WR Antonio Brown cited for reckless driving after allegedly driving his Porche 100 mph in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — Steelers wideout Antonio Brown has been cited for reckless driving after police pulled him over for traveling more than 100 mph in Ross Township, Allegheny County, Thursday morning.

Pittsburgh hosts the Carolina Panthers on prime time tonight.

WXPI TV reports an officer was looking for a possible suspect from a bank robbery at the WesBanco in McCandless Crossing when a black Porsche went speeding by. The officer pulled over the driver, who was identified as Brown.

Brown was cited for reckless driving.

The Steelers organization released a statement that said, “We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information. We won’t have any further comment at this time.”