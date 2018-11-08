× Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after breaking 3 ribs in a fall, reports say

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Thursday morning after breaking three ribs in a fall, the Associated Press tweeted.

Ginsburg, 85, is the oldest justice serving in the court. She fell in her office Wednesday night, the Supreme Court’s office of public information told reporters.

She went home after the fall, but went to the hospital Thursday morning after experiencing pain through the night.

“Tests showed she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment,” the office of public information said in a statement to reporters.