Thanksgiving travel season at HIA will be one of the busiest

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- Harrisburg International Airport predicts Thanksgiving holiday travel to be up 4% this year compared to last year. They say about 24,000 people will travel in and out of HIA during the travel period.

The TSA encourages anyone who is traveling for Thanksgiving to plan ahead. They say security will be increased across the country as they predict 25 million people to travel by air this year for the holiday.

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period will begin on November 16th and continue until the 26th for a total of ten days.

The TSA says the busiest days to travel will be the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

If you plan on traveling this Thanksgiving, the TSA says to have your ID and boarding pass readily available to help security lines move faster.

The 4% increase in travel over Thanksgiving at HIA comes after a much busier summer travel season. This was the busiest summer travel season at HIA since 2014.

If you love Thanksgiving leftovers the TSA has a warning. Dry food items like turkey and stuffing are allowed in a carry-on bag.

Foods like mashed potatoes, gravy and yams are considered liquids. These items will need to be stored in your checked bags.