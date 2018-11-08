× Wegmans voluntarily recalls three bakery items due to potential milk allergen

Rochester, N.Y. — Wegmans has voluntarily recalled three bakery items from its 98 stores because the products may contain milk not declared on the label, according to the supermarket’s news release.

The items were produced in Wegmans’ in-store bakeries and may have been sold at locations in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The three products include:

Wegmans Pumpkin Loaf, 19 oz., UPC 77890 27002

(use-by dates up to and including 11/10/18)

(use-by dates up to and including 11/10/18) Wegmans Placek Coffee Cake, 11 oz., UPC 77890 41407

(use-by dates up to and including 11/9/18)

(use-by dates up to and including 11/9/18) Wegman Placek Coffee Cake , 22 oz., UPC 77890 39002

(use by dates up to and including 11/9/18)

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the release states.

There have been no reported injuries or illnesses associated with the recall.

Wegmans has more than a dozen stores in Pennsylvania, two of which being locations in Harrisburg and Lancaster.

Wegmans will place automated phone calls to customers who purchased the product using their Shoppers Club card. Concerned customers should not consume these products and should return them to Wegmans for a full refund, according to the release. Customers who have consumed the product and feel they are experiencing symptoms should contact their physician immediately, the release adds.

Customers who have questions or concerns about the recall should contact Wegmans’ Consumer Affairs at the toll-free number 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)