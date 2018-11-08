Wet weather returns so grab the umbrella and allow extra travel time during the evening commute Friday!

WET END TO THE WEEK: Clouds slowly build later tonight. Most of the evening is calm and cool in the 40s. Most of the morning commute is dry with overcast skies. It’s chilly in the upper 30s. Showers begin to develop late morning, picking up in intensity, and become more widespread through the afternoon. The wet weather holds high temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. Rain begins to taper off during the early evening hours. It is damp with holding temperatures in the 40s. Overnight, the winds become quite gusty and usher in much chillier air for the weekend.

COLD WEEKEND: Brisk northwest winds provide a shot of colder air. Temperatures will fall through the morning. The actual high of the day will likely come just after midnight in the middle 40s but afternoon readings will be held in the lower 40s. With the breeze, you will need to dress for wind chill values in the 20s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy much of the day. High pressure builds in Saturday night, clearing the skies and calming the winds. This leads to a very cold morning Sunday and leads to a hard freeze with morning lows in the middle and upper 20s. Veterans day is dry with plenty of sunshine. Bundle up, despite bright blue skies and bright sunshine, afternoon highs are only in the lower 40s.

MORE RAIN CHANCES & BRISK AIR: With high pressure sliding over the northeast, this sets up east-southeast winds, and allows clouds to increase Monday. The models are now delaying the onset of precipitation to the overnight so most of day is looking dry. Highs are chilly in the upper 40s. Another low pressure system drags a front in Tuesday, and with the low tracking northeast along the coast, rain is likely much of the day. There could be a brief period where the precipitation begins as rain or snow showers then changes to all rain. Readings are in the middle 40s. A more potent, and deepening trough swings in Wednesday, bringing the coldest air of the season so far. Afternoon temperatures are stuck in the 30s but the brisk winds will make it feel like the 20s. Thursday is calmer with temperatures back into the 40s thanks to plenty of sunshine.

