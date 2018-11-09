Backstreet Boys coming to Hersheypark Stadium

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: (L-R) AJ McClean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys speak onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Backstreet’s Back, all right!
The Backstreet Boys are coming to Hersheypark Stadium in 2019.
As part of the DNA World Tour, the group will perform on Sunday, August 18 at 8:00 p.m.
Presale for the show will go on sale tomorrow, November 10.
For more information and tickets, you can visit the Ticketmaster website here.