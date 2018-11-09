× Backstreet Boys coming to Hersheypark Stadium

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Backstreet’s Back, all right!

The Backstreet Boys are coming to Hersheypark Stadium in 2019.

As part of the DNA World Tour, the group will perform on Sunday, August 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Presale for the show will go on sale tomorrow, November 10.

For more information and tickets, you can visit the Ticketmaster website here.