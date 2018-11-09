× Box truck driver falls asleep, hits six parked cars in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Four cars and a box truck were significantly damaged after a driver fell asleep and crashed into six parked cars.

On November 9 around 3:10 a.m., police investigated a vehicle accident involving a total of seven vehicles in the 200 block of West Main Street in Ephrata Borough.

Police found that Rafael Pena-Colon, 36, of Philadelphia, fell asleep while driving a large box truck west on West Main Street.

The truck drifted to the right, and struck six parked cars.

Four of the cars sustained significant damage, and required towing, along with the box truck.

All of the parked cars were unoccupied at the time of the crash, and Pena-Colon was not injured.