Cold Friday rain, breezy and bitter start to the weekend

RAIN FRIDAY: We start the day off cold, in the 30s. Cloud cover sticks around all day long. Showers begin in the mid-morning with even a little mixing in our furthest northwestern spots. Showers take over by lunch with a steady, cold rain persisting all afternoon and into the evening. Occasionally heavy rainfall will be likely. Rainfall totals of 3/4″ to 1″ widespread will be likely. Locally higher totals, as always, are possible. High temperatures stay in the 40s area-wide on a cold and dreary end to the work week.

COLD SATURDAY: A cold wind shift out of the northwest once the rain stops falling brings dry, breezy conditions to kick off the weekend. Wind gusts up to 25MPH likely all day Saturday. Actual temperatures top out in the 40s. However, with the winds, our “feels-like” temperatures won’t leave the upper-20s and low-30s even with plenty of sunshine. Some places could feel like they’re in the teens in the early morning of Saturday before winds calm down Sunday.

STAYING CHILLY: Sunshine dominates a dry Sunday with not as gusty winds. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper 40s with little additional wind chill. We stay in the 40s for the most part of the Weather Smart Forecast with the exception of Wednesday. Showers start late Monday night into Tuesday with some brief mixing during the early morning hours. Steady cold rain falls once again throughout the day. Highs on Wednesday stay in the upper-30s as below average afternoon temperatures dominate the extended forecast.

Have a great day! Stay dry.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long