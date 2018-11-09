× Cumberland County woman charged with taking more than $30,000 from Cheer Association’s coffers

MECHANICSBURG — A 39-year-old Cumberland County woman is facing theft charges after police say she took more than $30,000 in funds from the Cumberland Valley Youth Cheer Association for her own use.

Megan Foley, of Mechanicsburg, came forward to police herself after she received notice of a pending audit, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

Foley has since paid back the funds she’s accused of stealing from the association.