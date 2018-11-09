Fun at Jubilee Cakes in Mechanicsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG,Pa--- Are you looking for something new and fun for the kids? This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett headed to Jubilee Cake Studio on West Allen St in Mechanicsburg to check it out. Jubilee Cake Studio is a decorate-it-yourself cake studio. What that means is that you can come here, choose your canvas – cake or cupcakes, pick 3 bags of frosting, 2 balls of fondant, and 2 items from our sprinkle bar. Then, you decorate!

Jubilee Cake Studio also offers workshops so that you can learn from the best. Workshops are instructor led and are limited to 12 guests so that you can get help if you need it. Plus if your looking for a new idea for a date night or maybe a girls night, Jubilee Cakes is the place to be.

For more information about Jubilee Cake Studio, check out the website at: https://www.jubileecakestudio.com/

