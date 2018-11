× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (November 9, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: Should bouncers be required to carry a gun?

That’s the question many are asking after a gunman opened fire at a bar in California killing 12 people.

FOX43’s Jossie Carbonare will have more tonight after speaking with a Harrisburg bar owner who is taking extra security measures to keep his customers safe.