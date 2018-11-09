Go
HSFF 2018 week 12 Bermudian Springs at Lancaster Catholic highlights
Posted 10:59 PM, November 9, 2018, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 09:49AM, November 9, 2018
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Bermudian Springs: 20
Lancaster Catholic: 10
