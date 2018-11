Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight's forecast for Central Dauphin in the Class 6A semifinals: a heavy dose of fullback Adam Burkhart.

The senior scored three times in the Rams's 27-0 shutout victory over Manheim Township.

Burkhart notched two touchdown runs in the first half and another in the third quarter.

Central Dauphin awaits the winner of Saturday's matchup between Wilson and Harrisburg.