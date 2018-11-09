Lancaster man to serve up to 25 years in prison for dealing drugs, being found in possession of stolen guns

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man will serve up to 25 years in prison for dealing four different illegal drugs and being found in possession of two stolen guns.

Javier Gomez, 43, was ordered to serve a 12½-to-25-year prison term.

Last year, police stopped Gomez’s vehicle on South Prince Street in Lancaster City.

Police found that he had over 400 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of heroin, 11 grams of methamphetamine and 80 grams of marijuana, along with two stolen pistols in the car.

Gomez was convicted of four drug-related felonies prior to his most recent case.

In August, he was convicted at a jury trial and a non-jury trial in October of numerous offenses.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman, who won the convictions, called Gomez a career criminal with a record that spans nearly 20 years.

Gomez has shown no remorse or accountability for his actions, Goldman said.

At his sentencing hearing, Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro ordered a 12½-to-25-year prison term, saying Gomez is a danger to society and previous efforts and opportunities to rehabilitate his behavior have failed.