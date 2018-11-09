× Maryland man attempted to disarm trooper during traffic stop, police allege

ADAMS COUNTY — A Maryland man was arrested Friday after he allegedly attempted to disarm a Pennsylvania State Police trooper during a traffic stop.

Around 10:45 a.m., police observed a vehicle driving erratically on Route 15 northbound in Mount Joy Township.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Demitrious Royster, failed to stop at first but eventually pulled over to the side of the road, police say.

Failing to comply with the trooper’s commands, Royster allegedly exited his vehicle and walked toward him. At that point, the trooper drew his firearm and continued to give commands. Royster then grabbed the trooper while his firearm was drawn and started to fight him, police allege.

Police say the trooper and Royster fell to the ground. The trooper was able to holster his weapon and then continued to attempt to apprehend the man.

It’s also alleged that Royster told the trooper to shoot him and continued to grab at the trooper’s gun belt. The trooper sustained minor injuries.

Royster was taken into custody when backup arrived, police say.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, attempted disarming of law enforcement, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, and resisting arrest. He also faces multiple vehicle code violations.