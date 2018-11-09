Over 400 Vets take a trip to Gettysburg for free ahead of Veteran’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Bailey Coach is saying thank you to the men and women who have served our country, by sending veterans and one guest on a free day trip to Gettysburg.

More than 400 veterans and their guests departed from the York Fairgrounds at 8:30 a.m., on Friday. The vets had to sign up ahead of the trip-- check in began at 7:15 a.m. in the Old Main building and was followed by a small breakfast, before they boarded the buses.

The President of Bailey Coach, John Bailey says this trip is extra special for him to be apart of and organize because both of his parents were in the service.

The vets and their guests will watch films on the Battle of Gettysburg before visiting the battlegrounds, have lunch, then be apart of a wreath laying ceremony to remember the fallen, at the Eternal Light Peace Memorial. They will also hear from a special guest speaker at the ceremony.

Over the years Bailey Coach has been able to provide this trip for over 1,500 veterans -- they have visited Washington D.C. and Arlington.

The buses are expected to arrive back at the fairgrounds around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Bailey says they expect roughly 200 people to welcome them back-- weather permitting.

Veterans Day is Sunday, November 11.