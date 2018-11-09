Police seek suspect in Enola bank robbery

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — Police in East Pennsboro Township are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Thursday morning at the PNC Bank on North Enola Road in Enola.

East Pennsboro Township Police say the suspect entered the bank at 9:59 a.m. and passed a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled to a green Dodge Ram pickup truck he had parked directly in front of the bank and drove off, heading west on Juniata Avenue. The suspect was in the bank for only one to two minutes, police say.

There was no weapon displayed, and no threat was directed at the bank staff, police say.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male 5’6” to 5’8” tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt that had a white Nike logo on the front. He wore black jogging pants. The suspect also wore a black fabric mask with silver aviator style sunglasses that contained black lenses. He also wore blue latex gloves.

The green Dodge Ram was later recovered abandoned in Enola, several blocks from the PNC Bank. The vehicle was reported taken from Harrisburg City earlier in the day, police say.