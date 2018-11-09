× Rain postpones two District 3 high school football playoff games to Saturday

The rainy weather has forced the postponement of two District 3 high school football playoff games, the district announced Friday afternoon.

The kickoff of a third game was also pushed back an hour, the district said.

The Class 5A quarterfinal between Solanco and Cocalico, originally scheduled for tonight at 7 in Denver, Lancaster County, has been postponed to Saturday at 6 p.m.

Also postponed to Saturday at 6 p.m. is the Class 4A quarterfinal between Gettysburg and Conrad Weiser, the district announced.

Meanwhile, the Class 5A playoff game between Manheim Central and and Governor Mifflin is still on for tonight, but the opening kickoff has been pushed back from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Manheim’s Rettew Stadium, the district said.