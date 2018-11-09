× State Police searching for missing 14-month-old they believe may be at risk of harm or injury

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– State Police are searching for a missing 14-month-old who was last seen in the company of his mother.

The baby, Angel Heinbaugh, is a white Hispanic male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a sleeper with red and white stripes.

He was last seen in the company of his mother, Jessica Heinbaugh, 33.

She is a white, non-Hispanic woman that stands about 5’6″ tall and weighs 170 lbs.

She is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

It was reported that Heinbaugh will be in possession of a brown stroller.

The pair were last seen in the 9500 block of McKean Road in Quincy Township at noon on November 8.

Police believe that Angel Heinbaugh may be at risk of harm or injury, and there is cause for concern.

Anyone with information on Angel or Jessica Heinbaugh are asked to call police by calling 911 or PA State Police at 717-264-5161.