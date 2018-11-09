× Stop Sign removed from end of ramp from Route 22 Westbound to I-83 Southbound

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Stop sign and stop condition was removed early this morning, shortly before 6 AM, from the end of the loop ramp from westbound Route 22 to southbound Interstate 83 in the I-83 Exit 50 interchange near Colonial Park in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. The ramp now leads to an acceleration lane to enter southbound I-83.

The Stop sign was necessary this summer and fall as construction crews finished building the new bridge that carries Route 22 over I-83. Construction crews on Wednesday night removed concrete barrier along southbound I-83 in the vicinity of the bridge. Last night and into this morning, new traffic lines were painted for the on-ramp to southbound I-83.

This work at the I-83 Exit 50 interchange is part of an overall construction contract that began in 2016 to replace three bridges that cross over I-83 in Lower Paxton Township – Elmerton Avenue (State Route 3026), Route 22 (Jonestown Road) and Union Deposit Road (SR 3020). The Elmerton Avenue bridge was rebuilt in 2016. Construction of the Union Deposit Road bridge at I-83 Exit 48 wrapped up last fall. The Route 22 bridge at the I-83 Exit 50 interchange should be substantially complete by the end of this year. All three new bridges will provide greater lateral under clearance to provide the width necessary to widen I-83 to six lanes. The I-83 widening project began in August of this year and should finish in 2021.

PennDOT has contracted with New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company, Inc. of New Enterprise, Pennsylvania, to conduct the three bridge replacements at a cost of $34,199,999. The overall project with the three bridges is scheduled to wrap up in spring 2019.

Motorists can also check traffic conditions on nearly 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 850 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

SOURCE: PennDOT