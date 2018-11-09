Weekend features much chillier air and a mix of clouds and sunshine

SOGGY EVENING THEN CHILLY FOR WEEKEND: Rain begins to taper off during the early evening hours. It is damp with holding temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures drop into the middle 30s by morning. Winds increase ushering in much chillier air for the weekend. Highs during the afternoon are in the lower 40s, but with winds west-northwest winds 10 to 20 MPH, and gust to 30 MPH, you will need to dress for wind chill values in the upper 20s and lower 30s. High pressure builds in Saturday night, clearing the skies and calming the winds. This leads to a very cold morning Sunday, and leads to a hard freeze with morning lows in the middle and upper 20s. Veterans day is dry with plenty of sunshine. Bundle up, despite bright blue skies, afternoon highs are only in the lower and middle 40s.

MORE RAIN CHANCES & EVEN COLDER AIR: With high pressure sliding over the northeast, this sets up east-southeast winds, and allows clouds to increase Monday. The models are now delaying the onset of precipitation to the overnight so most of day is looking dry. Highs are chilly in the upper 40s. Another low pressure system drags a front in Tuesday, and with the low tracking northeast along the coast, rain is likely much of the day. Overnight into Tuesday, a brief period of a rain and snow mix is likely before changing to a chilly rain much of the day. Readings are in the middle 40s. A more potent, and deepening trough swings in Wednesday, causing temperatures to drop like a rock. Afternoon temperatures are stuck in the 30s but the brisk winds will make it feel like the 20s. We continue with morning lows in the 20s Thursday. Brighter skies and calmer conditions help boosts temps to the lower 40s. Friday, a quick moving system swings through with little moisture. However, there could be a few sprinkles or flurries. Readings stay far below seasonable averages.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist