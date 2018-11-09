York Catholic rolls to 12-0 with OT win over Delone Catholic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENN TOWNSHIP, York County -- It doesn’t matter what happened on the field three weeks ago, tonight is for all the marbles.

The Squires of Delone Catholic and the Irish of York Catholic meet for the second time this season but this time on neutral territory and for the 2A District 3 Championship.

8:19 left in the first quarter, Irish running back Cole Witman, up the middle and into the endzone.

York Catholic on top 7-0.

First play of the second-quarter, Squires Evan Brady with the quarterback sneak and we’re tied at 7 but not for long.

OnYork Catholic’s next drive, from mid field, Witman breaks away and you can say, see you later for seven more.

Irish up 14-7 at halftime

Squires get the ball first after the half and take full advantage with Tyler Monto tying the game at 14.

Time winding down in the third, Irish Mitchell Galentine, takes the snap and he helps regain the lead.

Hands up and that brings us to the forth quarter.

Squires with the ball.

Brady takes the snap, rolls out to the right and finds Monto in double coverage to tie the game once again, 21-21.

That brings us to overtime.

Irish get the ball first and on third down, handed off to Witman, who slides into the endzone.

York Catholic lead 28-21.

The Squires need a touchdown to keep this game alive.

Brady rolls out in search of a receiver.

The ball falls incomplete and the Irish take the 2A District 3 title.

"12-0 it’s never been done at York Catholic... second district title out of 6 try’s... I love these guys," said Eric Depew, York Catholic Head Coach.

"I got one thing to say, this is the best coach I’ve ever played for.. he cares so much.. six straight district championships that’s pretty elite I’m not gonna lie," said Isaiah Peneda, York Catholic Tightend.

Cole WITMAN- WR

"It’s unbelievable, we worked hard for all season and we got it done tonight," said Cole Witman, York Catholic Wide Receiver, who caught the game winning touchdown.

York Catholic advances to the state playoffs.