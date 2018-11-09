× York County man sentenced to 16 years in prison on child pornography charges

HARRISBURG — A 53-year-old York County man will serve up to 16 years in prison on child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Patrick Bruce Reachard, of Spring Grove, was sentenced to 200 months in prison Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Yvette Kane. Reachard pleased guilty to producing, receiving and distributing child pornography on June 19.

Prosecutors say Reachard took sexually explicit photographs of at least one minor under five years of age, and distributed the images online.

Reachard also received numerous images of child pornography, prosecutors say.

During the investigation, police were able to identify other individuals involved in a child pornography trading ring. One perpetrator in Kentucky was arrested and pleaded guilty to similar charges, prosecutors say.