A Cold Start to Veterans Day

BUNDLE UP TONIGHT: We can expect a mostly clear Saturday night with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s. After a blustery day, winds continue to gust to around 25 mph through Sunday morning.

VETERANS DAY: Waking up to a cold start on Veterans Day. If you will be heading out early, be sure to turn up the heat and wear the heavy jacket! Winds should start to lessen throughout mid-morning. Mostly sunny skies will hold for the end of the weekend, but the chill remains. Daytime highs on Sunday will climb into the low to mid-40s.

NEXT CHANCE FOR PRECIPITATION: Our next system will be developing into the early half of the week. A coastal low gathers moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing in heavy rain by late Monday into Tuesday. We will have to watch this system along with overnight lows on Monday night. As of now, temperatures stay above freezing, but there could be a wintry mix before a change over to all rain on Tuesday. This system will likely bring in a half inch to an inch of rain through Tuesday PM. Be sure to take the umbrella to work with you on Tuesday morning and give yourself plenty of time for the AM rush.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain begins to taper off by late Tuesday, giving way to partly cloudy skies and blustery conditions on Wednesday. Daytime highs on Wednesday will likely stay in the upper 30s! Brrr!