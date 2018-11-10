× Investigation leads to drug arrest in Lebanon County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County – An investigation into a hit and run crash led authorities to a drug arrest on Friday night.

Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown say they went to talk with Christopher Ryder, 35, on Mountain Road but he refused to open the door.

Once police obtained a search warrant, they found 61 suspected marijuana plants, a large rubbermaid container filled with several ounces of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, several containers containing large amounts of suspected processed marijuana, numerous light fixtures and other equipment used for cultivating, harvesting, and preparing to sale suspected marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms as well as several digital scales.

Ryder was taken to Lebanon County Central Booking where he is facing felony drug charges. His bail is set at $150,000.