Lancaster General Hospital employee charged with indecent assault

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. — A Lancaster General Hospital employee was arrested and now faces five different charges stemming from a sexual assault in September.

According to Lancaster Police, Shawn Moyer, 30, was arrested and charged with abuse of care dependent person, indecent assault, open lewdness, indecent exposure and invasion of privacy.

Police said that Moyer had exposed his genitals while he was inappropriately touching a male patient at the hospital. Moyer then fled the hospital room once he had realized the patient was awake.

Moyer, from Lancaster, is a pulmonary therapist at Lancaster General Hospital.