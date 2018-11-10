× One person air-lifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Cumberland County

South Middleton Township, Cumberland County – Several people were involved in single vehicle crash, Saturday.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. along Victory Church Road.

According to Emergency Dispatch a vehicle hit a tree and drove into a creek.

Three people were rescued and one person was air lifted to Hershey Medical Center. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the cause.

This story is developing.