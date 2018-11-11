Car show fundraiser held for Warwick students killed and injured in October crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM, Lancaster County, Pa. -- The Warwick community was still coming together to help the families of three Warwick High School students, two of which lost their lives in a car accident.

All proceeds from an auto show held in Manheim today will be donated to the victims families.

It was October 26th when, investigators say a 63-year-old woman failed to stop for a police officer who was trying to pull her over for reckless driving. Investigators say she then hit the car carrying three Warwick students, killing Megan Keeney and Jack Nicholson.

"Like I said, it's an amazing thing--all the support for those who came out today very overwhelming but very happy the turnout was the way it did," said Cortney Witman, a volunteer who helped coordinate the event. "Jack, Rylee, Meghan's parents: we are all here for you. If you need anything, get in touch with us."

A link to Jack and Meghan's GoFundMe pages can be found here.