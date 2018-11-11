× Carlisle police search for missing teen

Carlisle, Cumberland County – Carlisle Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old teenager.

Police say, Ally Patton, was last seen leaving her home on Friday night at 8 p.m. with an unknown white male in his 30’s. They say he was driving a yellow pick-up truck. The make and model is unknown.

Patton is described as a white female, 5’8″ and 135 lbs., with brown hair and small tattoo on one her wrists.

Police believe Patton could be in the Bloserville area.

Police is asking anyone with information to contact Carlisle Police at 717-243- 5252.