× Carlisle woman faces charges after stabbing sister

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after she stabbed her sister last Tuesday.

Police went to Carlisle Regional Medical Center to respond to person who was stabbed. They say the victim said she was stabbed twice by her sister Dianna Wiggins.

Wiggins, 27, of Carlisle, has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Authorities say the incident happened on the 400 block of Fairground Avenue in Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County at 10:30 a.m.

The victim was released from Hershey Medical Center after receiving treatment.