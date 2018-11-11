Chill Continues for Early Week, Rain Moves in

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies continue tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s for most. Our average low temperature this time of year is around 37 degrees, so we are certainly below average.

EARLY WEEK FORECAST: Monday will feature more clouds and daytime highs in the mid-40s. Rain looks to hold off through almost the entire day. It’s not until after midnight when rain moves in. Be prepared for a possibly slow commute on Tuesday morning as rain will be coming down heavily at periods of time. Overnight lows look to hold above freezing so precipitation should be in liquid form. If you plan on traveling near or north of I-80, expect a wintry mix to snow showers possible. This system is coming out of the Gulf of Mexico, and will likely bring around a half inch of rain with locally high amounts possible. By Tuesday afternoon, rain tapers and should be winding down in time for the PM rush.

LOOKING AHEAD: Colder air filters in for the middle half of the week. Daytime highs look to stay in the upper 30s on Wednesday with sunny skies and breezy conditions. By the latter half of the week, another potential system could bring additional rain by Friday morning. A wintry mix is looking possible as overnight lows will be at or below freezing. However, this system is still many days away and will need to be monitored.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Stay warm tonight and have a great start to the week!

Meteorologist Molly Cochran