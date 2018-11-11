Cumberland County teen donates 551 boxes for Operation Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Making a big change during the holidays--that's the mission for one young lady in Cumberland County.

18-year-old Elaina Kilker has been making gift boxes for impoverished children around the world since she was six.

For the last 12 years, she has worked and held fundraisers to stock decorated boxes with goodies for the less fortunate.

Her first year, she sent out six boxes. This year, she's sending out more than 550 boxes.

"So basically, I'm bringing in the shoe boxes I've filled throughout the year," said Kilker. "551 filled shoe boxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items, toys and clothing items. This is a great thing to do with your family. Just get the kids, put together a couple, it only takes a little bit of time. Just go out, have a fun shopping trip: Dollar Tree, Five Below, stuff like that. Just put a couple together for a family. It's fun."

This year's boxes were dropped off earlier on Saturday at a local collection site.

Elaina hopes to continue filling boxes even after she heads to college next year.