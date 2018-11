Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa. -- The annual all night P.O.W. and M.I.A. vigil to remember those lost in the Vietnam War was held on Sunday.

The vigil went from 11 p.m. Saturday night until 11 p.m. Sunday night, with veterans of the community coming out for a candle lit ceremony.

The vigil remembers all those lost in the Vietnam War, as well as those unaccounted for during the war.