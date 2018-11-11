Stevens Fire Company dedicates new helipad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa. -- A new addition to a Lancaster County fire company could help save lives.

The Stevens Fire Company in East Cocalico Township dedicated a new helipad today.

Life Lion, a medical helicopter owned by Penn State Health, flew in this morning and hosted a safety demonstration.

The new helipad will aid several departments in the area.

"The helipad was put in due to the fact that we've used their facility as a landing zone for a number of years," said Frank Ceresini III, a paramedic. "The helipad makes it easier for us to land, it's more of a stable area for us. That we are not facing through the grass, the mud, and things like that to get into an ambulance and move our patients around. It's not only just for Life Lion, it's going to be used by other air medical services in the area here, it's going to be a resource readily available to everybody who flies in here."

Today's event was complete with a ribbon cutting, a ceremony, a blessing and light refreshments.