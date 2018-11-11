Vietnam War veterans honored in Enola

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa. -- The office of Senator Pat Toomey honored Vietnam War veterans in Enola for their service to defend our country.

Veterans who served on active duty between February 1961-May 1975 received a 50th anniversary commemorative pin.

Organizers of the event say it is so important to remember veterans on this day.

"It's symbolic that the ceremony begins at 11 o'clock because on the 11th day of the 11th month of the 11th hour, the "war to end all wars" ended," said Bob DeSousa. "And although it didn't end all wars, it's important to remember because war is inevitable, and it's important that we recognize all who wear a uniform in the country."

Senator Toomey is the author of legislation which marks march 29th as "National Vietnam War Veterans Day," signed into law by President Donald Trump last year.