Concerns over safety at skate park in York

YORK, Pa. -- Some people are worried about safety at a popular skate park in York.

York City Police say they've received a number of reports from people over the past several weeks about Reid Menzer Memorial Skatepark, including armed robberies.

People who use the park tell FOX43 they’re worried because there's never been this many incidents.

In fact, over the past 10 years, the park has been like a safe haven for many people.

"When I had nothing like this, we had curbs and some makeshift jump ramps, and that was it. So when this was built, it was a God-sent really," said Seth Duncan of Conewago Township. “There’s not really any other places to just chill, and not really worry about anything... until lately."

Now, recent incidents have some people who frequent the park frightened. One skateboarder says he doesn't feel comfortable to show his face on camera.

"One kid got lured into the pipe at the back of the skatepark, and he got a beat down," said the skateboarder. "These are guns. These are not kids fighting with their hands. These are things that can kill people. This is not what the skatepark is. It is not what the skate park is about.”

Another woman told FOX43 over the phone she feels helpless because five young men held up her daughter and her friends last night.

"My daughter and her friend were jumped. My daughter was jumped by four of them and held at gunpoint. They took her cellphone, her friends’ cell phone, and money," said Tamara, who wished to keep her last name private to protect her daughter's identity.

York City Police say they’ve made one arrest so far in connection to these incidents, but say they need skateboarder's cooperation to keep the park safe.

"We’re doing our best to make sure everyone works with police, skate boarders don’t always have the best repertoire with police, and I understand, but this isn’t a situation where you get to have that much pride. These are peoples’ lives, our little homies lives, our lives," said the skateboarder.

The York City Police chief couldn’t talk on camera Monday afternoon but wants people to know the best way to keep the skate park safe is to report all incidents so police can keep track of them. Reports can be made anonymously if people are afraid.

He says police will be doing a study on the skate park over the next two weeks. The results of that study will determine if there will be any changes made at Reid Menzer Memorial Skate Park.