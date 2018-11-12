× Crews battle two-alarm residential fire in Franklin Twp., York County

YORK COUNTY — Update: Crews are battling a two-alarm structure fire in Franklin Township, York County, dispatch says.

The fire broke out at a residence on Miller Street near Furman Road, according to police. The initial street name reported via dispatch was May Drive, which connects to Furman Road.

The call went out at 4:48 p.m.

Police say the home is unoccupied. No injures have been reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.