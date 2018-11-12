× Dropkick Murphys will perform in Lancaster during ‘St. Patrick’s Day 2019’ tour

LANCASTER — The legendary Celtic punk band the Dropkick Murphy’s will be shipping down to Lancaster as part of their “St. Patrick’s Day 2019” tour, according to LancasterOnline.

The band will perform at the Lancaster County Convention Center’s Freedom Hall on Monday, March 11.

Known for their Guinness and whiskey-fueled original ditties like “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” and their covers of Irish classics like “The Wild Rover,” the Dropkick Murphy’s will be sure to get you in the appropriate St. Patrick’s Day mood.

Tickets, which cost $25, will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

