Eagles lost CB Ronald Darby for the rest of the season with a torn ACL

PHILADELPHIA — The hits just keep on coming for the Philadelphia Eagles.

One day after suffering a 27-20 home loss to their arch rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles found out that starting cornerback Ronald Darby was lost for the season after tearing his ACL during the game.

Pederson: Darby ACL, out for year. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) November 12, 2018

Darby will be placed on the Injured Reserve list — where he’ll have plenty of company. He joins running back Jay Ajayi, defensive end Derek Barnett, safety Rodney McLeod, wideout Mack Hollins and several others. He is the fifth Eagles starter to go on IR this season.

Updated Eagles IR list



RB Jay Ajayi

DE Derek Barnett

CB Elie Bouka

CB Ronald Darby

WR Mack Hollins

S Rodney McLeod

TE Richard Rodgers

WR Mike Wallace

LB Paul Worrilow



(Plus Tim Jernigan on NFI & Chris Maragos on PUP, & Darren Sproles out since Week 1)https://t.co/hOJjhPcDQF — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 12, 2018

Darby’s loss cuts into the depth of the Eagles’ secondary even further. The team played without nickel corner Sidney Jones and starter Jalen Mills against Dallas. Jones has been out since Week 6, while Mills has missed just one game but is week-to-week, according to the team.

Philly (4-5) visits the red-hot New Orleans Saints on Sunday.